PE man loses arm after attack by three pit bulls

A man in his fifties was attacked by three American pit bull terriers on Saturday in Port Elizabeth and was so badly injured that his left arm needed to be amputated.



The incident took place at around 3 pm in Rowan Street, Rowallan Park, Col. Priscilla Naidu, police spokesperson, confirmed to YOU.

“A resident was also bitten by the dogs as he attempted to ward them off from further attacking the man. At this stage details are vague and police have opened a case under the Animal Protection Act,” Naidu says.

Charges being filed are for negligently allowing (or failure to prevent) an animal from causing injury to another person. Although some reports state that two dogs attacked the man, Naidu confirmed to YOU that it was in fact three dogs.



“The dogs were removed by Animal Welfare and both injured persons were taken to Livingstone Hospital for treatment.”

According to Naidu the man’s identity hasn’t yet been established. He’s apparently in a very serious condition in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

“It is alleged that the owner of the house was not home at the time,” she says, adding that police will continue to investigate the incident.