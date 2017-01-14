People are freaking out over this bizarre photo of a girl with ‘three legs’

Another day, another mind-boggling optical illusion.

In the latest brainteaser sweeping across the internet, a girl with three legs is seen kneeling on a red blanket.

Wait, what?

Is that actually a third leg we see there?

The bizarre photo, which was posted on Imgur has divided the internet.

“After several very confusing minutes i still dont know what is happening here,” confessed one user.

“Took me 5 minutes of staring at the blanket at the left to realize it’s about the girl,” admitted another.

“This hurt my brain,” chipped in another user.

Can’t figure it out? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

If you look at the photo closely, you’ll realize that the girl is actually carrying a brown vase.

