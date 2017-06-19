People are having fake ‘freckles’ tattooed onto their faces
Remember a time when having freckles was actually something people got teased about?
Now, some people wish they were born with freckles so much that they are actually tattooing them onto their faces. The trend, which has been documented on Instagram, has most people confused as to why people would want to have it done.
I had an absolute BLAST and would love to do more of this. I will post healed results an a couple of weeks as they will soften and lighten up.

Semi-permanent ink is used for the tattoos which make them last for up to three years.
Tattoo artist Mo Southern from Santa Clarita in the US told TODAY, “Since I started doing [freckle tattoos] last year, I’ve gotten dozens of requests.”
“Many women simply like the cute, fresh aesthetic that freckles can add to your look. It brings a certain youth to the face,” Southern said.
“People want what they don’t have!”


Reactions on social media about the new beauty trend haven’t been too welcoming:
I’ll never understand why people would want to tattoo freckles onto themselves when they can just get ’em by being outside
— Cheyenne Bricker (@slaptasic_1) June 18, 2017
Some girls tattoo freckles on some girls buy makeup to cover their freckles! When are we gonna learn to love ourself?!?
— Michaela Willner (@m_willner4) June 18, 2017
Tattoo freckles look so unnatural… embrace your natural beauty!
— lil juju ૐ (@julianneexo) June 15, 2017
Hey society let’s not tell people who have freckles that they’re ugly and different, then go let people tattoo them on their faces. K thanks
— Alex Raifsnider (@a_raif97) June 14, 2017
Tattoo freckles has to be the dumbest trend yet
— Madison Panter (@mgpanter) June 14, 2017
YOU EITHER HAVE FRECKLES OR YOU DONT. NO NEED TO TATTOO THEM ON OR COVER THEM UP.
— Danielle Hagemann (@danielle9150) May 25, 2017
