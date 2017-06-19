People are having fake ‘freckles’ tattooed onto their faces

Remember a time when having freckles was actually something people got teased about?

Now, some people wish they were born with freckles so much that they are actually tattooing them onto their faces. The trend, which has been documented on Instagram, has most people confused as to why people would want to have it done.

Faux freckles! Beautiful pattern that compliments her face 💕 #fauxfreckles #freckletattoo #mmsouthern A post shared by Mo Southern (@mmsouthern) on May 26, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

Semi-permanent ink is used for the tattoos which make them last for up to three years.

Tattoo artist Mo Southern from Santa Clarita in the US told TODAY, “Since I started doing [freckle tattoos] last year, I’ve gotten dozens of requests.”

Heavier freckle pattern for this beauty! #freckletattoos #mmsouthern #mosouthern A post shared by Mo Southern (@mmsouthern) on Feb 15, 2017 at 11:23am PST



“Many women simply like the cute, fresh aesthetic that freckles can add to your look. It brings a certain youth to the face,” Southern said.

“People want what they don’t have!”

#rainbowfreckles 💉🎨 ( © 6/18/17 Lauren Callahan) ™ A post shared by Lauren Callahan (@_littlelo) on Jun 17, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

Healed freckles 🏵 A post shared by @sydneydyercosmetics on May 29, 2016 at 9:38am PDT

Reactions on social media about the new beauty trend haven’t been too welcoming:

I’ll never understand why people would want to tattoo freckles onto themselves when they can just get ’em by being outside — Cheyenne Bricker (@slaptasic_1) June 18, 2017



Some girls tattoo freckles on some girls buy makeup to cover their freckles! When are we gonna learn to love ourself?!? — Michaela Willner (@m_willner4) June 18, 2017



Tattoo freckles look so unnatural… embrace your natural beauty! — lil juju ૐ (@julianneexo) June 15, 2017



Hey society let’s not tell people who have freckles that they’re ugly and different, then go let people tattoo them on their faces. K thanks — Alex Raifsnider (@a_raif97) June 14, 2017



Tattoo freckles has to be the dumbest trend yet — Madison Panter (@mgpanter) June 14, 2017 YOU EITHER HAVE FRECKLES OR YOU DONT. NO NEED TO TATTOO THEM ON OR COVER THEM UP. — Danielle Hagemann (@danielle9150) May 25, 2017



Hmmmm, we’re not sure how we feel about this trend… What do you think? Have your say on our Facebook page.

