PICTURES: 98-year-old yoga instructor has moves that put us all to shame!

At 98 years old, it’s no surprise Tao Porchon-Lynch is the world’s oldest yoga instructor.

A post shared by Tao Porchon-Lynch (@taoporchonlynch) on Jan 15, 2017 at 3:40pm PST

Born in India and now living in New York, Tao has been waking up at 5 am to teach yoga classes since she was 23 years old — which makes this year her 75th year of teaching!

A post shared by Tao Porchon-Lynch (@taoporchonlynch) on Jan 15, 2017 at 4:09pm PST

After years of dedicating her life to the Eastern art she’s become a celebrity in her own right and was recently part of the Power of She campaign by fitness apparel company Athleta.

A post shared by Tao Porchon-Lynch (@taoporchonlynch) on Jan 5, 2017 at 7:33am PST

In an interview with Shape Magazine Tao speaks about breaking the stereotype about what elderly women can and are allowed to do with their bodies.

A post shared by Tao Porchon-Lynch (@taoporchonlynch) on Jan 15, 2017 at 4:05pm PST

“I think it is important to be yourself. I’ve never tried to be a representative of what yoga or a 98-year-old should look like because I don’t believe there is one identity to it,” says Tao, who recently released an autobiography called Dancing Light.

A post shared by Tao Porchon-Lynch (@taoporchonlynch) on Jan 5, 2017 at 7:38am PST

“For me it is far more important to spread the word that regardless of your age you can do anything your heart desires. There’s no such thing as being too old. I believe that if you live a centered life, your goals become realities.”

A post shared by Tao Porchon-Lynch (@taoporchonlynch) on Jan 15, 2017 at 3:58pm PST

“Yoga is a unique practice and it may not be for everyone, but trying new things is what life is all about.”