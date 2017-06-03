PICTURES: Rolene Strauss is the ultimate multitasker!
Byon June 3, 2017
She’s a mom, a medical student, and wife to businessman D’Niel Strauss – yet Rolene Strauss still manages to make time to keep fit.
The former Miss World shared a pic on Instagram this week which gives us a glimpse of how she manages to stay in shape despite her busy schedule.
READ MORE: Rolene Strauss looked absolutely beautiful on her wedding day
“When time for bonding and exercise is a mission, why not do it all at once?” she wrote next to the pic of her working out in the gym — with her baby strapped to her chest!
“He loved every minute of it! #motherhood #fitness #loveofmylife”
She had another encouraging message to moms a week before, saying that our best is all that can be expected of us and doing what you can, when you can, is all you can do.
She then told moms to let their hair down and know that they’d be okay.
Many of her Instagram followers gushed about how good she looks and how they admire her balanced lifestyle and determination.
Rolene also recently told us she’s still finding her feet as a mom.
“I decided a while ago to accept there’s no user manual for life. There’s no perfect recipe to ensure you’re a successful mommy, medical student and wife. I’m just trying to take it one day at a time, to be thankful and just give love.”