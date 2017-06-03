PICTURES: Rolene Strauss is the ultimate multitasker!

She’s a mom, a medical student, and wife to businessman D’Niel Strauss – yet Rolene Strauss still manages to make time to keep fit.



Sundays at hospital 💉 Realised how easy it is to forget the feeling of health… Let's remember to be grateful for our health! #Medicine A post shared by Rolene Strauss (@rolenestrauss) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:47pm PST

The former Miss World shared a pic on Instagram this week which gives us a glimpse of how she manages to stay in shape despite her busy schedule.

A post shared by Rolene Strauss (@rolenestrauss) on May 14, 2017 at 1:29am PDT

“When time for bonding and exercise is a mission, why not do it all at once?” she wrote next to the pic of her working out in the gym — with her baby strapped to her chest!

“He loved every minute of it! #motherhood #fitness #loveofmylife”



She had another encouraging message to moms a week before, saying that our best is all that can be expected of us and doing what you can, when you can, is all you can do.

She then told moms to let their hair down and know that they’d be okay.

Many of her Instagram followers gushed about how good she looks and how they admire her balanced lifestyle and determination.



Rolene also recently told us she’s still finding her feet as a mom.

“I decided a while ago to accept there’s no user manual for life. There’s no perfect recipe to ensure you’re a successful mommy, medical student and wife. I’m just trying to take it one day at a time, to be thankful and just give love.”