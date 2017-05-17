PICTURES: See Pippa Middleton’s incredible glass marquee for wedding in parents’ backyard

When you’re the princess of the party planning world, people are going to expect you to pull out all the stops for your own big day.

And Pippa Middleton (33) is definitely not going to disappoint!

The soon-to-be Mrs James Matthews is set to walk down the aisle on Sunday in what promises to be the society wedding of the century. Well, aside from the day her big sister walked down the aisle in a packed-to-the-rafters ceremony aired on live TV to millions of people all over the world.

But we digress.

Pippa and her businessman fiance (40) are set to tie the knot at St Marks’ Church in Englefield, in the Middletons’ home village of Buckleburry, Berkshire, where Kate and Pippa’s parents, Carole and Matthew Middleton, still live.

The sprawling Middleton family estate is just 11 km away from St Marks’, so guests will head there after the “formal drinks” to eat, drink some more and be merry at the stately, £5.6-million (R95,96 million) property.

And preparations for the lavish reception are already underway, with a luxurious glass marquee already erected on the estate lawns.

Convenient, since weather forecasts for Sunday in the UK predict rain — not ideal when you have an outdoor garden party planned for your wedding reception!

According to The Sun, the structure is around 12 m x 36 m and has space for about 350 guests.

Among them will be her big sister, Kate, along with her husband Prince William and their royal tots, Prince George (3) and Princess Charlotte. The blue-blooded pigeon pair is going to have starring roles in the special day — George is going to be a pageboy, and little Charlotte a bridesmaid.

PHOTOS: MAGAZINE FEATURES

Sources: MAGAZINE FEATURES, The Sun, PEOPLE Magazine