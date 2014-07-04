Popular drink removed after found to contain 77% alcohol

Bottles of the well-known gin Bombay Sapphire has been recalled nationwide in Canada, after it was revealed it contained nearly double the amount of required alcohol.

CBC News reports that the province of Ontario was the first to remove the gin from its shelves, after quality control found that something was amiss.

The Bacardi group, of which Bombay Sapphire forms part of, said in a statement around a thousand bottles are affected by this.

The mistake apparently took place when certain bottles landed up in the production line for the second time when bottling tanks were swapped.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said there have been no reported incidents of sickness due to consumption of the drink.

Those who purchased the affected bottles can exchange it for their money back. Bacardi strongly advised people to refrain from drinking it.

This is the second similar incident in Canada within the space of two months, reports BBC. In March, bottles of Georgian Bay vodka was removed from the shelves after inspectors found it contained 81 percent alcohol, instead of the advertised 40 percent.

