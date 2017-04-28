Pregnant Beyonce parties with birthday girl Jessica Alba

Beyonce joined Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie, Shay Mitchell and Jaime King to celebrate Jessica Alba’s 36th birthday in West Hollywood, California on Friday.

The actress, also one of the bosses of The Honest Company which makes environmentally-friendly household products, rocked a sexy 80s outfit including a plunge-neck jumpsuit and began her night with a dinner for 10 close friends at restaurant Delilah.

The group then moved on to celebrate at the Prince and Michael Jackson-themed dance party at The Peppermint Club.

Beyonce, who is pregnant with husband Jay Z’s twins, joined her ex-Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland at the bash and sported a silver jacket over a black top with a black fedora covering her face. Reports suggest she was channelling a Michael Jackson look for the retro party.

As she usually does, Jessica related most of the evening’s events on her Instagram Story and on Snapchat and included in her coverage husband Cash Warren who looked dashing in a silver glittery animal-print suit and black hat. Other party guests included will.i.am Benji and Joel Madden, Rebecca Gayheart and Russell Simmons.

Alba’s friend and celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin filmed the birthday girl being feted with a giant, multicoloured macaroon cake. As the cake was brought out, the crowd sang Happy Birthday and there were lots of shouts of “We love you!”

Jessica made a short speech which gave a shout-out to the late musical legends who inspired her celebration.

“I feel like what Michael and Prince stood for was something that was above and beyond,” she announced before thanking those in attendance “for touching my heart and being so meaningful to me in my life”.

Before the party, Jessica’s husband Cash wrote a loving message to his wife of almost nine years on Instagram.

“I’ve spent the last few days wondering what to say to you on your birthday and I’ve come to (the) realisation that words aren’t enough,” he noted. “Words can’t describe the feelings I had when we first met. They can’t describe the thoughts that went through my head when you said ‘yes.’ They can’t describe my emotions when our daughters were born.”

He continued, “They can’t describe the warmth in my heart when we hug. They can’t describe the joy when you make me laugh. They can’t describe how strong I feel when you hold my hand. They can’t describe how much I love loving you. Thank you for giving me a lifetime of experiences that I can’t describe with words. Happy Birthday my babe!!”

