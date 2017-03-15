WATCH: Prince William busts hilarious dad dance moves as he parties on ‘boys’ weekend’

Okaaaay, so we won’t be putting dancing skills on his resume then.

Prince William was filmed pulling some “dad dancing moves” while on a boys’ skiing trip in Switzerland recently.

The future king of England was filmed by a member of the public “raising the roof” to the hit song I Got 5 On I by US hip hop duo Luniz inside the Farinet nightclub while holidaying in the upmarket resort of Verbier.

The following day, a member of the band Cardboard Foxes, who were also there, shared a snapshot on Facebook and Twitter of the 34-year-old royal giving the DJ a hug during his set.

Earlier in the day, Wills was spotted drinking beer on the slopes with his mates which includes nightclub boss Guy Pelly and Australian model Sophie Taylor (24), MailOnline reports.

Wills, who left wife Kate and their kids at home in England, was also seen giving the sexy blonde, who has done a number of topless shoots, a high-five during a restaurant lunch.

But on a less jaunty note, Wills has been criticised for choosing to hit the snowy slopes with his mates rather than join the rest of the royal family at a Commonwealth Day ceremony (an event said to be close to the Queen’s heart) at Westminster Abbey in London.

In fact he’s even been accused of being “work shy” and failing to knuckle down to his royal duties. He’s apparently only done 13 days of official duties this year versus his 91-year-old grandmother who’s racked up an impressive 24! Oops.