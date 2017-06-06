Riri shuts down fat-shaming sports broadcaster

Don’t ever use the f-word around Rihanna!

The songbird seriously shut down a US sports broadcaster after they body-shamed her.

😢 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 5, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

The singer, who’s gotten tongues wagging lately with her curvier form, shared a meme of Gucci Mane on Instagram that shows the rapper at fluctuating weights, with the caption:

“If you can’t handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane, you don’t deserve me at my 2017 Gucci Mane.”

Her fans too were quick to jump to their idol’s defence, replying with comments like, “yesssss mamaaaaaa! you let all these snakes know.”

Many also pointed out that Riri herself has said she enjoys having some extra weight. “Rihanna has said she enjoys being thicker in several interviews. The only time she gets thin is when she is running around for tour etc,” wrote one.

The pop star’s post came five days after Barstool Sports published an article titled “Is Rihanna Going to Make Being Fat the Hot New Trend?” in which they accuse the 29-year-old, who’s generally known for having one of the sexiest bods in the biz, of “enjoying that good room service a bit too long,” and asking if she’s going to inspire “all the hottest girls [to] look like the humans in Wall-E.”

In light of the backlash, the article was removed. Well played, Riri!

