#Saltbae is the spicy meme we all needed in our lives

By Shanaaz Prince on January 17, 2017
PHOTO: Twitter

Chef Nusret Gökçe has become an internet sensation — but unfortunately, it’s not for his kitchen prowess.

And it’s all thanks to a pinch of salt — literally!

In a now-viral video, the Turkish chef can be seen artfully chopping up some meat, flourishing his knife around the way a renaissance painter might wield a brush over their greatest masterpiece.

Right at the end, he seasons the slices with salt in a very, er, passionate manner.


Once the internet got hold of the clip, Nusret was out of the frying pan and into the fire.

A screenshot of the priceless moment has since featured in the most hilarious memes and even videos imitating the original — earning him the fabulous title of #saltbae.

It’s the first meme of 2017, and we love it!

Here are some of our faves:












We even have our very own African version of #SaltBae