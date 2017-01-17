Saltbae is the spicy meme we all needed in our lives

Chef Nusret Gökçe has become an internet sensation — but unfortunately, it’s not for his kitchen prowess.

And it’s all thanks to a pinch of salt — literally!

In a now-viral video, the Turkish chef can be seen artfully chopping up some meat, flourishing his knife around the way a renaissance painter might wield a brush over their greatest masterpiece.

Right at the end, he seasons the slices with salt in a very, er, passionate manner.

Once the internet got hold of the clip, Nusret was out of the frying pan and into the fire.

A screenshot of the priceless moment has since featured in the most hilarious memes and even videos imitating the original — earning him the fabulous title of #saltbae.

It’s the first meme of 2017, and we love it!

Here are some of our faves:



They changed the sign again. pic.twitter.com/eVq2ZEta8l — #SaltBae Memes (@SaltBaeMemes) January 16, 2017



When you know you're making the wrong decision but you do it anyway pic.twitter.com/8HUEm98BTY — #SaltBae Memes (@SaltBaeMemes) January 15, 2017



when my crush changes her bio to "married " and her lil husband wants me to stop liking her pics pic.twitter.com/HVJwdFaayJ — #SaltBae Memes (@SaltBaeMemes) January 14, 2017



When someone sends you a whole paragraph of nonsense and you just reply "kk" pic.twitter.com/wQs38YPzuv — #SaltBae Memes (@SaltBaeMemes) January 12, 2017



When you salt your own margarita #saltbae pic.twitter.com/0UEzU8YGiY — Matt Cutshall (@MattJCutshall) January 16, 2017



Calling into work sick and adding that last cough at the end of the phone call pic.twitter.com/Nwiz9ADp5P — #SaltBae Memes (@SaltBaeMemes) January 12, 2017



When your first meet me vs when I'm comfy around you pic.twitter.com/EUVYh3GueP — #SaltBae Memes (@SaltBaeMemes) January 9, 2017



When you use "thus" in an essay pic.twitter.com/l3bmVDFCEV — #SaltBae Memes (@SaltBaeMemes) January 9, 2017

