#Saltbae is the spicy meme we all needed in our lives
Byon January 17, 2017
Chef Nusret Gökçe has become an internet sensation — but unfortunately, it’s not for his kitchen prowess.
And it’s all thanks to a pinch of salt — literally!
In a now-viral video, the Turkish chef can be seen artfully chopping up some meat, flourishing his knife around the way a renaissance painter might wield a brush over their greatest masterpiece.
Right at the end, he seasons the slices with salt in a very, er, passionate manner.
Meet the Turkish Meat Mogul behind the viral #SaltBae memes https://t.co/yqfSa4sPy2 pic.twitter.com/PyT5KiVgZc
— Complex (@Complex) January 9, 2017
Once the internet got hold of the clip, Nusret was out of the frying pan and into the fire.
A screenshot of the priceless moment has since featured in the most hilarious memes and even videos imitating the original — earning him the fabulous title of #saltbae.
It’s the first meme of 2017, and we love it!
Here are some of our faves:
They changed the sign again. pic.twitter.com/eVq2ZEta8l
— #SaltBae Memes (@SaltBaeMemes) January 16, 2017
When you know you're making the wrong decision but you do it anyway pic.twitter.com/8HUEm98BTY
— #SaltBae Memes (@SaltBaeMemes) January 15, 2017
when my crush changes her bio to "married " and her lil husband wants me to stop liking her pics pic.twitter.com/HVJwdFaayJ
— #SaltBae Memes (@SaltBaeMemes) January 14, 2017
— #SaltBae Memes (@SaltBaeMemes) January 12, 2017
When someone sends you a whole paragraph of nonsense and you just reply "kk" pic.twitter.com/wQs38YPzuv
— #SaltBae Memes (@SaltBaeMemes) January 12, 2017
When you salt your own margarita #saltbae pic.twitter.com/0UEzU8YGiY
— Matt Cutshall (@MattJCutshall) January 16, 2017
@Apple make this a thing #saltbae pic.twitter.com/q7RN23YodQ
— Michael (@Schwartz341) January 9, 2017
Calling into work sick and adding that last cough at the end of the phone call pic.twitter.com/Nwiz9ADp5P
— #SaltBae Memes (@SaltBaeMemes) January 12, 2017
When your first meet me vs when I'm comfy around you pic.twitter.com/EUVYh3GueP
— #SaltBae Memes (@SaltBaeMemes) January 9, 2017
When you use "thus" in an essay pic.twitter.com/l3bmVDFCEV
— #SaltBae Memes (@SaltBaeMemes) January 9, 2017
vegetarian #saltbae pic.twitter.com/sbYoY0M2Sw
— Kari Sonde (@kari_sonde) January 9, 2017
We even have our very own African version of #SaltBae
Guys look at the African #Saltbae. TEARS pic.twitter.com/T6lOQJUxbn
— Georgesketch (@Georgesketch) January 11, 2017