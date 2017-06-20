School girl’s sexual assault filmed in horrifying video shared on social media

By News24 Wire on June 20, 2017
Please note this article may be disturbing to sensitive readers 

She lies helplessly on the ground at a Bloemfontein school while her legs are forced open. 

In a graphic video doing the rounds on social media, a 14-year-old school girl, who appears to be under the influence of alcohol, lies on the ground while two boys unzip her pants and grope her.

All of them are dressed in their school uniforms.

One of the boys slips his hands between the girl’s legs, while the other boy forcefully tries to keep her legs open.

A third boy instructs one of the two boys to wake the young girl up by using his finger. He tells them to do this quickly and is heard laughing.

A different boy is heard saying that the girl needs to be undressed.

Pleads to stop

The boy filming the video is heard saying: “We just want your vagina. Give us your vagina and we will leave you alone.”

The young woman is heard begging the boys to stop.

The boy filming the incident again says: “We are the ones that have been helping you through everything that has happened, even now, your friends have left you behind.”

Two boys continue trying to pull her pants down.

The young woman is heard repeatedly pleading for the boys to stop, and when she tries to fend them off, the boy fondling her says: “Do not touch me.”

Arrests

Free State NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the three boys – aged 15, 16 and 17 – were arrested last week.

Shuping said they had appeared in the Mangaung One-Stop Child Justice Centre on Monday.

They have all been charged with rape.

The matter was postponed to June 27 after the court heard that the boys had received death threats.

“We were told by the investigating officer in court yesterday [Monday] that the boys received death threats. They were kept at in custody at the juvenile centre for their safety.

“The court will make a decision on June 27 whether they could be released in the custody of their parents,” Shuping said.

