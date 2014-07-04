Scott Disick once proposed to Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick once proposed to the reality star but they both got scared and never spoke about it again.

The 33-year-old dated Kourtney on and off between 2006 and 2015 and the former couple have remained close as they co-parent sons Mason, seven, and Reign, two, and four-year-old daughter Penelope.

In an upcoming episode of reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Scott tells Kourtney’s sisters Kim and Khloe he feels his relationship with his ex is going in the right direction following their family trip to Aspen, Colorado in December.

Kim then asks if Kourtney knew he bought a Lorraine Schwartz ring to propose with and he admits she did because he actually asked her to marry him with the sparkler, which he eventually returned to the store.

Read more: Scott Disick not ruling out Kourtney Kardashian reunion

“It was really weird. I don’t think we told anybody actually,” he said. “It was somewhat cute, and then we just got scared about, like, media and this and that. And we were like, ‘Let’s just put the ring aside, and we’ll talk about it another day.’ Never spoke about it again.”

Khloe replies, “That’s strange,” and Scott agreed, saying, “Yeah, that’s strange, come to think about it now.”

It is not known when the proposal took place, but Scott was seen purchasing a ring in a 2011 episode of spin-off show Kourtney and Kim Take New York. However, he didn’t go through with popping the question after they had a chat about marriage and Kourtney said things were good as they were.

During the episode, Scott reflected on his relationship with Kourtney, telling the cameras, “I feel like all Kourtney ever really wanted from me was for me to be sober and healthy and just be there to take care of my family. I’ve been really present and haven’t been drinking. A year or so ago, I feel like there was a point where we didn’t speak or see each other, so this feels good.”

Kim also spoke to the camera about their relationship, admitting she thinks Kourtney and Scott will get back together if he keeps up his good behaviour.

Read more: Kourtney Kardashian unsure what future holds with Scott Disick

© Cover Media