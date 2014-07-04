Sharon Osbourne resumes work after back surgery

Rock matriarch Sharon Osbourne returned to work on her U.S. daytime show The Talk on Wednesday after recovering from back surgery.

Ozzy Osbourne’s wife had to take medical leave from the series earlier this month after injuring herself while bending down, and she went under the knife on 8 March.

Now, two weeks on, she is back on her feet and she resumed her co-hosting duties on The Talk on Wednesday, when she was greeted with a standing ovation from the studio audience and her fellow presenters.

As she took her seat at the panel, Sharon explained her health issues began during a play date with her granddaughters back in February.

“I was on the floor with them playing with toys and I got up,” she recalled. “As I got up from the floor, my back – I just felt this twist in my back at the base of my spine.

“I didn’t think anything of it and then that night it was really, really hurting, And I thought it was because I put weight on again, because when I put weight on, I get back pain. And I’m like, ‘Ah, I’ve got to go on a diet!’ And then the next day I couldn’t walk.”

The 64-year-old continued, “What had happened was I had done my L3 and L4 (spinal) discs damage and the L3 had kind of mushed up, but it had entangled around a nerve. So it was pressing on this nerve on my back that affected my legs. I couldn’t walk properly.”

Medics tried to treat Sharon’s pain with an epidural, but when that failed to work, she had no choice but to go in for surgery.

“I’ve been in bed doing nothing,” she laughed of her boring recovery period. “My life has just been like nothing.”

Sharon and Ozzy’s daughter Kelly had previously updated fans on The Talk on her mum’s condition.

“She’s doing really well,” Kelly said in a video message from the hospital. “I just want to thank… everyone for their support and thank the hospital because they’ve been doing such amazing work… and trust me she’ll be fine.”

