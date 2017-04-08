She hasn’t cut her nails in three years – this is the result

To each his own, right?

Nails are kind of 16-year-old Simone Taylor’s thing. She hasn’t cut hers in almost three years — and now they’re a terrifying 15 cm long.

It takes the teen, from Nuremberg in Germany, three hours to apply nail polish and about an hour and a half to remove it.

After deciding to grow them in August 2014, she received so many compliments she’s never looked back.

“I guess you could say my addiction began that day, and I’ve been scared of nail clippers ever since.”

She told UK paper The Sun that she has had to relearn to write and has to use her knuckles to type on a keyboard.

“I have exams at the moment and it’s hard to write, after one hour of writing my hands really hurt. On the computer, I have to type using my knuckles.

“Luckily, German schools don’t have dress codes, so they don’t cause any issues there.”

As you can imagine, day-to-day activities have become a struggle.

“Cleaning my teeth and using the toilet aren’t a problem,” Simone says. “Showering is a bit more difficult. Sometimes my nails get caught in my hair, so I have to be extra careful.”

He worst fear is chipping or breaking a nail.

“I also have to be careful getting dressed. Even if my nails don’t break, it hurts a lot when they get caught on clothing so I take things really slow.”

Taylor has an Instagram page dedicated to showing off her nails and hopes to inspire her followers.

“I hope I can inspire people, not only to grow their nails but also to keep doing their thing, even though not everyone might like it.”

Sources: The Sun, The Mirror, Metro