Shocking ‘bullying’ video shows 14-year-old hurl brick at another boy at Cape school

The Western Cape education department is investigating an incident in which a pupil allegedly threw a brick at another pupil at Stellenberg High School on Tuesday morning in an alleged bullying incident.

In cellphone footage a boy can be seen holding a brick as he walks towards another boy before throwing it at him. It hits the boy on the head.

In another clip the injured boy is seen walking away, holding his head while children around him scream: “He’s bleeding.”

The names of the boys and their parents have been withheld to protect the minor boys’ identity.

The injured boy’s father told News24 that the two boys confronted each other earlier in the day when the alleged bully apparently took another boy’s cellphone.

Insults

“[My son] was there and asked him to give it back,” the father said.

“The bully then went away and came back with a tennis ball and acted like he was going to throw it at the children.”

He said his son then asked the boy to stop.



Read more: Heartbreaking footage shows man bullying frail 83-year-old mother

The father said during a confrontation that followed the boy told his son “his breath stinks” and his son told the boy he needs a haircut.

Thereafter the boy said he would throw a rock at his son, the father said.

“The boy went and fetched two bricks and my son took the bricks out of the boy’s hands and threw them away,” the father said.

“He then went and fetched another and threw it right at my son’s face.”



Proud father

The father, an ex-police officer and karate instructor, said he was very proud of his son.

“My son does karate, my son plays rugby and I can promise you that he could’ve badly hurt that boy,” he said.

“The manner in which he handled it was incredible, if he chose to hit back he would also have been on the guilty bench right now.”

The father said the doctor was surprised that his son was not seriously injured after he showed her the video.

“He could really have suffered serious brain injuries,” he said.

His son saw the school psychologist on Wednesday and was kept inside during break time.

The father said he was very grateful for how the school had handled the incident so far.

“The school is tackling it correctly, the principal phoned me and asked me what he can do. I told him such a child [who throws bricks] should not be in the school,” he said.



Case opened

The school could not be reached for comment.

The father said he also opened a case of assault against the boy.

“I don’t want him to go to jail, that’s not how it works. But I want him to know that for every action there is a consequence,” he said.

The alleged bully is believed to be the son of an advisor to Parliament.

His father rejected a request for comment.

“Whoever gave you the story, [would be able to give you] the full story. You don’t need to talk to me,” he said.

Western Cape education department director Jessica Shelver said the department was aware of the incident.

“We are investigating the matter as a priority,” she said.

The school told YOU: “The Governing Body and management is treating this in a very serious light and will follow the procedures prescribed by the department to address the issue.”

News24