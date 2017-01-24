SHOCKING INTERVIEW: Paris Jackson thinks her father was ‘murdered’

She’s the most outspoken of his three kids, and Paris Jackson is not holding back in the latest issue of Rolling Stone magazine.

In her first ever in-depth interview the 18-year-old, who recently made her modeling debut, makes the shocking admission that she thinks her dad – pop king Michael Jackson – was murdered and did not die from an overdose of the anesthetic drug propofol drug administered by his physician, Dr Conrad Murray, who was later charged with involuntary manslaughter.

“It’s obvious. All arrows point to that [him being murdered]. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and bullsh*t, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bullsh*t.”

She says her father, who regularly “visits” her in her dreams, would “drop hints about people being out to get him. At some point he was like, ‘They’re gonna kill me one day.”

The hitmaker’s former girlfriend Lisa Marie Presley told of a similar thing during an interview with Oprah Winfrey’s show.

Paris says her dad expressed fears that unnamed parties were targeting him to get at his half of the multi-million dollar music-publishing catalogue.

As for how she’s coping now eight years after his death, which included a highly publicised suicide attempt, she says.

“They always say, ‘Time heals’. But it really doesn’t. You just get used to it. I live life with the mentality of ‘OK, I lost the only thing that has ever been important to me.’

“So going forward, anything bad that happens can’t be nearly as bad as what happened before. So I can handle it.”

