Siwaphiwe has been found! Missing baby found alive after hijacking

Siwaphiwe Mbambo was found just after midnight last night.

The one-month-old baby from Durban who was taken in hijacking on Friday has been found alive, according to News24

“Baby found alive shortly after midnight. Three suspects arrested,” police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said via text message, TimesLive reports.

A suspicious vehicle was stopped and searched on the N3 highway near the Mariannhill toll plaza, after the massive manhunt that ensued to find the missing infant.

Baby Siwaphiwe was found in the car.

According to Eyewitness News three suspects have been arrested on kidnapping and several other charges.

Siwaphiwe was in the back seat of the white Toyota Yaris stolen from her mother at gunpoint at a shopping centre in Greyville on Friday morning.

She managed to grab her eight-year-old son but Siwaphiwe was still inside when the hijackers drive off.

When the Yaris was found abandoned without the baby inside, police launched a massive search for the infant, offering a R250 000 reward for any information.

