Sofia Vergara hits back at magazine after cheating accusations

Sofia Vergara wasn’t going to sit back when Star magazine blasted her all over their cover, saying she’d cheated on husband, Joe Manganiello.

Vergara took to Instagram on Wednesday after the magazine featured a picture of her and her husband on the cover, accusing her of cheating and stating that “IT’S OVER” between the two happily married lovebirds.

The Modern Family star didn’t hold back, calling the publication’s editor “an idiot” and saying he had her ring removed from the photo, which shows her dancing with her “friend producer”. Vergara also accused the editor of creating fake news.

So what did the article actually cover? The gossip magazine alleged the couple’s 17-month marriage had reached “a breaking point” after 44-year-old Sofia was “caught getting cosy with another man” and that she and Joe (40) “are on the verge of calling it quits”.

The producer friend Sofia’s alleged to be having an affair with is identified as Andrea Iervolino, with whom she was dancing in Rome last month.

The publication quotes a “friend” speculating that hubby Joe is “devastated” after seeing the photos.

Sources: The Daily Mail, Gossipcop.com, USA Today