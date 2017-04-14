Spaghetti doughnuts are now a thing and – well, just look at them

Opposites attract, right?

A New York eatery has taken the hipster food combination thing (cronut, anyone?) to the next level, with the unlikely marriage of two of everyone’s favourite comfort foods — spaghetti and doughnuts.

Brooklyn-based Pop Pasta are the masterminds behind the, er, delicacy, which combines a popular Neapolitan dish, the spaghetti pie, with an American food icon, NY Eater reports.

They look just like you’d expect them to:

“This is the perfect food to bring to picnics or to the beach, and it isn’t messy like pizza!” Pop Pasta’s Luigi Fiorentino and his wife Emy Gargiulo proudly announced on their site.

“In the Neapolitan tradition, the spaghetti pie is a dish prepared with pasta leftovers combined with eggs and cheese and then fried. Traditionally the spaghetti are formed into large round pies and cut into slices.”

So, are they any good?

Well according to Gothamist’s foodie Scott Lynch, “are gimmicky to be sure, but also taste good and are fun to eat”.

So, can some hip SA eatery pick up this idea and make it happen, please? #Kthanksbye

Sources: ny.eater.com, foodandwine.com, thesun.co.uk, gothamist.com