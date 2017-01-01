Student left fuming after she’s kicked out of the gym for wearing THIS outfit

Millions of women wear them every day to the gym, but clearly a crop top proved too saucy for the gym at the College of Charleston, USA — as one student will attest to.

Sarah Villafañe claims she was asked to leave the sports facility because her crop top, which she’d paired with black leggings, was not providing her with enough ‘full coverage’.

In a post on Facebook, she explains she’d worn the outfit on previous occasions, but on this day a member of staff told her to put a shirt on so she had “full coverage”.

She went in anyway, but was then forced out by the manager, who then cited “sanitary concerns”.

She writes, “I bought this outfit to work out in because it’s COMFORTABLE. What is the issue? Why can’t I work out in this outfit?

“Is my belly button distracting to the general 85% male demographic that your gym serves? I’m forced to leave, WHY? Honestly I’m so floored that I just got kicked out for this. DO BETTER COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON.”

Sarah says the gym doesn’t appear to have a set dress code, apart from “athletic wear” must be worn.

Sources: Mirror, Teen Vogue