Student who stabbed boyfriend may be too ‘extraordinary’ for jail

A student who stabbed her boyfriend in a drug and drink-fueled frenzy may avoid jail — after a judge hinted that she is too clever for prison.

Lavinia Woodward (24) stabbed her boyfriend, who she met on Tinder, in the leg before throwing a laptop, glass and a jam jar at him at Christ Church college in Oxford in the UK.

Lavinia, who is an aspiring heart surgeon admitted to stabbing Thomas at the Oxford Crown Court and is being charged with unlawful wounding.

According to The Sun, Judge Ian Pringle suggested that he will waive the usual prison term when he sentences her because it might damage her career.

“It seems to me that if this was a one-off, a complete one-off, to prevent this extraordinary, able young lady from not following her long-held desire to enter the profession she wishes to, would be a sentence which would be too severe.

“What you did will never, I know, leave you but it was pretty awful, and normally it would attract a custodial sentence, whether it is immediate or suspended.”

Christ Church College will also allow her to return to her studies in October because she is “that bright”, having published articles in medical journals, the court heard, reports The Independent.

According to Prosecutor Cathy Olliver on September 30, the night of the attack, the couple fought because Lavinia’s behavior had “deteriorated”.

When her boyfriend threatened to contact her mother on Skype, she lost it and punched him in the face before picking up a bread knife and stabbing him in the leg.

The court also heard that Lavinia had a ‘very troubled life’ battling addiction and suffering abuse by another ex.

Judge Pringle will sentence her on September 25 but she has been slapped with a restraining order and told to stay drug-free and not to re-offend.

Mark Brooks, of the ManKind Initiative which supports male domestic violence victims, said the judge’s comments were unacceptable.

“This is domestic abuse against a man and the sympathy should be for him,” he said to The Sun

Sources: The Sun. The Independent. The Guardian.