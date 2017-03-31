Student who used to ‘starve herself’ to stay slim gains 25 kg to become a plus-size model
Any young woman with dreams of becoming a swimsuit model will likely be desperate to drop a few kilos.
But not Aliss Bonython. Eighteen months ago, the 21-year-old from Nottingham in the UK decided to stop fighting her body and embrace her curves.
On her widely viewed YouTube channel and Instagram page, Aliss documented her journey from anorexia to body confidence.
“I have never felt more confident, more energetic, more healthy, more positive, and more sexy than I do right now,” she captioned a recent post on Instagram, where she has almost 90 000 followers.
“It took me all these years to realise that a number/size doesn’t have to control my life, and I can be happy and satisfied with what I have.”
“It also taught me that, no matter where your at in life, people will find flaws even when they’re non existent, and that it has nothing to do with you or how you look.”
According to MailOnline, the American studies and literature student has even started modelling.
I have been wanting to post this picture for the past few days, and naturally wanting to crop out the part where you can see my belly. Just for everyone out there that comments/believes that they could never be as open and confident as me, I still have such a long way to go. Sometimes you have to do things to make you uncomfortable in order to grow past them. This photo is me facing my fears so please be gentle with me 😢 📷@clickjones • • • • • #bodypositive #perfectimperfection #embracethesquish #fatbabe #belly #rolls #allbodiesaregoodbodies #theresnowrongwaytobeawoman #beunique #loveyourbody #loveyourself #selflove #chooselifewarrior #bigandblunt #effyourbeautystandards #model #plussize #plussizemodel #plussizefashion #calvinklein #instagood #flawless
“I now do the occasional bits of modelling for plus size ranges, I love being in front of the camera.”
Now weighing 86 kg, Aliss insists she’s never been healthier.
“I aim to promote a healthy lifestyle, at 5ft 9 [1,75 m] I used to restrict the amount of calories I was eating but now I eat what I like, within reason.”
“I’m at the gym four or five times per week now and I’m much fitter than ever before.”
Aliss regularly shares snaps of herself in skimpy lingerie on social media to inspire people to love their bodies too.
“Finding self love and body positivity literally SAVED MY LIFE,” she captioned a recent photo from her dorm room.
“If it saves one person it’s definitely worth it.”
Sources: instagram.com/alissbonyt, MailOnline, The Sun, Refinery