Suki Waterhouse and Diego Luna spark dating rumours

Actor Diego Luna and model Suki Waterhouse have sparked rumours they are a couple after they were photographed kissing in Mexico over the weekend.

The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star and Suki were spotted vacationing in Tulum together over the weekend and in photos obtained by TMZ the pair embrace and hold hands.

Diego and Suki have yet to comment on the pictures or the new romance rumours.

Suki previously dated actor Bradley Cooper from 2013 to 2015, and last year opened up about her dating life, revealing she had signed up for an elite dating app, called Raya, in her quest to find The One.

“I’m on Raya. Me and my sister (Immy, a model and actress) are on it,” she told Britain’s Glamour magazine. “We just talk to each other instead of potential dates. I know that in the future I want to be in a committed, loving relationship and have kids.

“Even though I’m happy being single, I spend a lot of time dreaming about being in love. But right now, I’m building… I’m doing all these things for me. I don’t know if I have the tools to be in a relationship right now.”

Meanwhile, Diego was previously married to Mexican actress Camila Sodi, the mother of his son and daughter.

He was linked to actress Kirsten Dunst last year, but brushed off the rumours, insisting they are just friends.

“I get along very well with her,” the actor told Mexico’s Radio Formula when he was quizzed about the rumoured romance in June.

“We’re friends…,” he continued. “We’ve known each other for a long time, since I started travelling to the United States (to promote) the film Y Tu Mama Tambien… We met and became friends.”

