Surprise! Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley is married!

Actor Penn Badgley has reportedly exchanged vows with the singer sister of Girls star Jemima Kirke.

The former Gossip Girl hunk married Domino Kirke during a low-key courthouse ceremony in Brooklyn, New York on Monday, according to E! News.

The happy couple was joined by a small group of family and friends, who shared the news of the nuptials on social media.

“Congrats to a couple beautiful people (sic),” one guest wrote alongside a snap of the new Mr. and Mrs. Badgley.

The photo showed a smiling Penn sporting a navy suit, light blue shirt, and black tie, while his beaming bride opted for a white lace dress with three-quarter length sleeves, which left her arm tattoos on display.

Domino’s other sister, Mozart in the Jungle actress Lola Kirke, also shared her joy at the wedding by posting a snap of the three siblings at the courthouse.

The image featured Domino, who wore her long hair loose around her shoulders, carrying a bouquet of pastel-coloured flowers as she celebrated with her family, including her young son Cassius, from a previous relationship.

“When someone gets married in a courthouse, it’s really an open invitation to everyone but the beautiful bride to explore all that fashion has to offer,” Lola explained in the caption as she poked fun at their outfits. “Here, I try a look simply called ‘Pants’, as Cassius goes for ‘That Dude from #incubus’ and Jemima experiments with ‘Off to Therapy!’

“Congratulations @dominokirke. We love you.”

Penn and Domino began dating in 2014, four years after the 30-year-old actor split from his former Gossip Girl co-star Blake Lively. They dated for three years until 2010.

She has since settled down with husband Ryan Reynolds, the father of her two young daughters. They wed in 2012.

© Cover Media