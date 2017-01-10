Teen shocked to meet stranger who looks EXACTLY like her – and then it got really weird
Have you ever come across someone who looks just like you?
It doesn’t happen often so when it does you should take a photo as proof! That’s what this teen did. And then things took a seriously spooky turn.
“I found my literal doppelgänger just now wtf,” 17-year-old Santana Marie, from San Diego in California, America captioned a photo, after coming across her unnamed doppelgänger in a shopping centre.
I found my literal just now wtf pic.twitter.com/dphk7LodtJ
— SANTAna (@santanaa_g) September 24, 2016
The photo was shared quickly – more than 24 000 times – and 41 000 people liked it.
But it tuns out that Santana’s shopping centre ‘twin’ wasn’t the only young woman who bore a startling resemblance to the teen.
When people shared photos of more people who looked like Santana she realised she had many doubles out there.
@santanaa_g ummm I found your 3rd clone… y'all are triplets man 😂 pic.twitter.com/eelv9AftyB
— . (@IdjB4H3vIMZTTD8) January 3, 2017
@santanaa_g are you sure it's not @allyholtt ??? pic.twitter.com/MZb1QUlv8s
— Lexi Maurins (@LexiMaurins) January 4, 2017
@LexiMaurins @allyholtt @santanaa_g pic.twitter.com/A4hJ1Yba4e
— sam (@meyer123samack) January 4, 2017
Some people even made a collage.
@santanaa_g so I collected y'all people commented pic.twitter.com/SX2o4AhT2e
— Scarlet the potato (@daniellaSht_) January 4, 2017
@santanaa_g you guys should start a cult or something pic.twitter.com/6KFpH6WKQx
— Paige🎄 (@PaigeOlivia_73) January 6, 2017
Perhaps Santana just happens to have one of those faces? Or is there something a little spookier at play here?
