Teen shocked to meet stranger who looks EXACTLY like her – and then it got really weird

Have you ever come across someone who looks just like you?



A photo posted by Santana Marie (@santanaa_g) on Mar 12, 2016 at 9:20pm PST

It doesn’t happen often so when it does you should take a photo as proof! That’s what this teen did. And then things took a seriously spooky turn.

“I found my literal doppelgänger just now wtf,” 17-year-old Santana Marie, from San Diego in California, America captioned a photo, after coming across her unnamed doppelgänger in a shopping centre.



I found my literal just now wtf pic.twitter.com/dphk7LodtJ — SANTAna (@santanaa_g) September 24, 2016

The photo was shared quickly – more than 24 000 times – and 41 000 people liked it.

But it tuns out that Santana’s shopping centre ‘twin’ wasn’t the only young woman who bore a startling resemblance to the teen.



When people shared photos of more people who looked like Santana she realised she had many doubles out there.



@santanaa_g ummm I found your 3rd clone… y'all are triplets man 😂 pic.twitter.com/eelv9AftyB — . (@IdjB4H3vIMZTTD8) January 3, 2017

Some people even made a collage.

Perhaps Santana just happens to have one of those faces? Or is there something a little spookier at play here?

