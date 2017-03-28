This teen’s adorably ‘cheesy’ prom proposal will melt your heart

By Mieke Vlok on March 28, 2017
Charlie was ecstatic after Shaedon asked her to the prom. PHOTO: Shaedon

The internet has exploded with the warm and fuzzies after a Kansas teen asked a girl with Down syndrome to be his prom date – in the sweetest way.

Shaedon Wedel’s prom – the American version of a matric farewell – is coming up. He’s known Carlie, a girl with Down syndrome, for years because he’s good friends with her brother, BuzzFeed News reports.

Foto: Shaedon Wedel (Twitter @shardonwedel)

Apparently, Carlie really wanted to go to prom because her brother and his girlfriend are going. So Shaedon decided the best possible solution was to take her as his date.

Foto: Shaedon Wedel (Twitter @shardonwedel)

He had a T-shirt printed with the words: “I know I’m NACHO typical Dorito, but I’m going to be cheesy and ask, ‘Will you go to prom with me?’ ” Doritos are Carlie’s favourite snack.

As part of the proposal, he presented Carlie with a bouquet of flowers and a packet of Doritos. “In order to make her prom as special as possible, I decided to go all out from the beginning,” he told BuzzFeed News.

“I made the shirt myself and made the saying myself as well. I decided on the Doritos theme because I’ve known her for seven years and there hasn’t been a day that I haven’t seen her eat Doritos. She absolutely loves them.”

And judging by Carlie’s reaction, she clearly also loves Shaedon’s bright idea!

