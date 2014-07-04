Terrence Howard: ‘I’ve never been abusive’

Terrence Howard has denied he has ever been abusive to any of his ex-wives.

The Empire star has taken to social media to clarify some comments he had made in a recent interview with People, in which he said, “I’ve made terrible mistakes throughout my life.”

“I still have growing to do,” Howard told the publication. “I just hope the mistakes I make now are smarter mistakes.”

The actor has faced allegations of violence toward his ex-wives, but despite previously admitting slapping his first wife, the 48-year-old now claims he has never been abusive.

“I’ve never been abusive to anyone in my entire life,” he posted on Twitter on Saturday. “I have loved and paid the price for love. I am the same loving being since day 1!

“When I say that I’ve made mistakes, it is not regarding violence but judgement,” he added, pleading innocence. “Trusting the wrong people! I firmly believe that every action has an equal and opposite reaction. Eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth. Kiss for a (kiss).

“This double standard that has permitted abusive women to feel that they can assault a man and not reap where they have sowed is wrong!”





The actor was arrested in 2001 and plead guilty for disorderly conduct after punching first wife Lori McCommas “twice with a close fist,” according to police. The couple were married in 1994 and divorced in 2003. They later remarried in 2005 and divorced for the second time in 2007.

“She was talking to me real strong, and I lost my mind and slapped her in front of the kids,” Howard told Rolling Stone magazine in 2015. “Her lawyer said it was a closed fist, but even slapping her was wrong.”

Howard’s second wife Michelle Ghent was granted a restraining order against him in 2013 after she alleged he kicked her and threatened to kill her.

The actor claimed he was acting in self-defence with Ghent, and told Rolling Stone: “She was trying to Mace me and you can’t see anything so all you can do is try to bat somebody away, and I think that something caught her. But I wasn’t trying to hit her.”

Howard is currently married to third wife, Mira Pak, and the couple has two sons – Qirin, 22 months, and Hero, seven months.

