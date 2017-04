Well, olá Thando! The actress and radio personality is completely slaying as she shows off her curves while holidaying in Brazil.

Also known as Thando Thabooty, you know the local star fit right in in the exotic South American country.

While she hasn’t been posting pics with her special someone, we do know she’s definitely not alone on her trip (baecation, anyone?)…



And we off….✈️✈️✈️….#HolidayMode #Baecation #ThabootyTakesBrazil 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 …ps. How gorgeous are my vacation nails by @kgomzickles A post shared by Thando Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) on Apr 8, 2017 at 2:17am PDT

There’s no denying that Thando’s exotic snaps have us all a little green with envy!



Rio you beaut 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷#ThabootyTakesBrazil A post shared by Thando Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) on Apr 9, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT



Day 1 #ThabootyTakesBrazil #Baecation 🇧🇷🇧🇷 A post shared by Thando Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) on Apr 9, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT



🇧🇷…me yesterday…I think I'll just do this again today 🤗🤗🤗….good morning #ThabootyTakesBrazil #Baecation A post shared by Thando Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) on Apr 10, 2017 at 2:40am PDT



Life's a beach they say 🇧🇷🇧🇷..#ThabootyTakesBrazil #Baecation #baeTookThePic #YesThoseAreHisShoes #AndThatsHisBeer A post shared by Thando Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) on Apr 10, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT



When in Brazil, wear a thong bikini they said….you'll be fine they said …….#ThabootyTakesBrazil #Baecation 🇧🇷 A post shared by Thando Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) on Apr 10, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT



– “Travel is more than the seeing of sights, it is a change that goes on, deep and permanent, in the ideas of the living.” –Miriam Beard 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 A post shared by Thando Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) on Apr 10, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT



I just witnessed the maintenance guys put Hth in the pool I tried to tell the guy and he wouldn't listen but ke…that's none of my business A post shared by Thando Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) on Apr 11, 2017 at 5:29am PDT



That early morning breeze A post shared by Thando Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) on Apr 11, 2017 at 6:02am PDT



Rocinha…a Favela in Brazil 🇧🇷🇧🇷 A post shared by Thando Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) on Apr 11, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT



This to me was not much different from where I come from…some would compare it to Alex, or Soweto …and most ppl have a hard time seeing beauty in places that are a reflection of poverty and injustice…but reality is as beautiful as it is ugly…🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 A post shared by Thando Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) on Apr 11, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT