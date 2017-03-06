The ex president of Iran just joined Twitter despite ban

Former president of Iran Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who was instrumental in getting Facebook and Twitter banned in the country, has now joined Twitter.

Ahmedinejad joined on Sunday, tweeting, “Peace be upon all the freedom loving people of the world.”



In the name of God

Peace be upon all the freedom loving people of the world#Imontwitter — Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (@Ahmadinejad1956) March 5, 2017

The ex-president then posted a video to the social network to verify it was him, asking people to follow him.

His biography reads: “Husband, dad, grandfather, university professor, president, mayor, proud Iranian.”

In Iran, many of the top officials tweet regularly, with president, Hassan Rouhani, the foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, as well as the office of supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, which has accounts in several languages.

Social media was blocked in Iran after mass protests in 2009. In the movement against the re-election of Ahmadinejad, social media played a massive role in rallying the masses.

Ahmedinejad who was president for over a decade, between 2005 and 2013, has been pushing to regain his hold on Iranian politics, with the presidential elections in May.

His Twitter move may as well be a political one, with the ex-leader on bad terms with the conservative establishment due to decisions made during his presidency.

