The heartrending reason this dad puts his 18-month-old in such ‘dangerous situations’

He’s been dubbed a reckless father.

But really, he’s just super good at Photoshop.

Made the most of no hair and dressed her up as her dad. #happyhalloween A post shared by Stephen Crowley (@steecrowley) on Oct 31, 2016 at 10:24am PDT

Stephen Crowley and his 18-month-old daughter, from Dublin in Ireland, have caused quite the stir on social media after Stephen began posting pictures of his daughter in what looked like seriously “dangerous” situations on his Instagram page.

Getting some air A post shared by Stephen Crowley (@steecrowley) on Jan 25, 2017 at 12:04pm PST

Little Hannah suffered from a rare condition called hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) and required a bone marrow transplant and chemotherapy soon after she was born

From the time she was four months old she was in and out of hospital constantly — meaning she missed out on so much of the “normal stuff” in her young life.

Someone is a little unhappy about the Christmas decorations going away. A post shared by Stephen Crowley (@steecrowley) on Jan 6, 2017 at 12:22pm PST

But fortunately, they found a donor for his baby girl, much to Stephen’s relief.

“Of the 27 million worldwide donors, three were deemed suitable,” Stephen told BuzzFeed News. “An anonymous German lady donated.”

Cooking up a storm (before everyone goes crazy, don’t worry, the oven clock is set wrong, she isn’t actually still awake at 9.35pm) A post shared by Stephen Crowley (@steecrowley) on Nov 7, 2016 at 3:50am PST

So the doting dad had been trying to make up for lost time with his daughter by taking pictures of her and posting them.

After a while, he began spicing things up by Photoshopping Hannah into the kinds of situations an 18-month-old honestly shouldn’t be in, as a way of pranking family members, WXYZ reports.

But then his pics went viral.

I think the new stair gates may be faulty. A post shared by Stephen Crowley (@steecrowley) on Nov 26, 2016 at 11:08am PST

His pics had plenty of his followers freaking out before he revealed they were all digitally created.

“Most of the reactions have been positive,” he says, “with the odd person not getting the joke and commenting I ‘should be shot’.”

Taking advantage of the quiet bank holiday roads to give Hannah her first driving lesson. A post shared by Stephen Crowley (@steecrowley) on Oct 29, 2016 at 8:53am PDT

Now, Stephen wants to use his internet fame to raise awareness for children all over the world who desperately need bone marrow donations.

“Finding out there was a matched donor was incredible,” said Stephen. “Without [it] Hannah wouldn’t be with us today.”

Neeeeeeeeeerd A post shared by Stephen Crowley (@steecrowley) on Sep 23, 2016 at 10:09am PDT

