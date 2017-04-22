The heartrending reason this dad puts his 18-month-old in such ‘dangerous situations’
He’s been dubbed a reckless father.
But really, he’s just super good at Photoshop.
Stephen Crowley and his 18-month-old daughter, from Dublin in Ireland, have caused quite the stir on social media after Stephen began posting pictures of his daughter in what looked like seriously “dangerous” situations on his Instagram page.
Little Hannah suffered from a rare condition called hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) and required a bone marrow transplant and chemotherapy soon after she was born
From the time she was four months old she was in and out of hospital constantly — meaning she missed out on so much of the “normal stuff” in her young life.
But fortunately, they found a donor for his baby girl, much to Stephen’s relief.
“Of the 27 million worldwide donors, three were deemed suitable,” Stephen told BuzzFeed News. “An anonymous German lady donated.”
Cooking up a storm (before everyone goes crazy, don’t worry, the oven clock is set wrong, she isn’t actually still awake at 9.35pm)
So the doting dad had been trying to make up for lost time with his daughter by taking pictures of her and posting them.
After a while, he began spicing things up by Photoshopping Hannah into the kinds of situations an 18-month-old honestly shouldn’t be in, as a way of pranking family members, WXYZ reports.
But then his pics went viral.
His pics had plenty of his followers freaking out before he revealed they were all digitally created.
“Most of the reactions have been positive,” he says, “with the odd person not getting the joke and commenting I ‘should be shot’.”
Taking advantage of the quiet bank holiday roads to give Hannah her first driving lesson.
Now, Stephen wants to use his internet fame to raise awareness for children all over the world who desperately need bone marrow donations.
“Finding out there was a matched donor was incredible,” said Stephen. “Without [it] Hannah wouldn’t be with us today.”
