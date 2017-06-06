The little Syrian boy in this iconic photo looks completely different now

It was the photo that moved millions to tears.

The picture of five-year-old Omran Daqneesh, caked in blood, covered in dust and clearly in a state of absolute shock after an air strike on his home in Aleppo, Syria in August last year was shared millions of times on social media.

The heartbreaking image sparked global outrage against the war.

Doctor in #Aleppo just sent this photo of a dazed child who survived an airstrike pic.twitter.com/IHLDc6KPh8 — Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) August 17, 2016



Now, almost a year after the devastating bombing in which Omran’s 10-year-old brother Ali was killed, his family granted an interview to Lebanese TV station Al-Mayadeen.

In the video, Omran looks healthy and happy as he sits on his father’s lap and smiles at the camera. He also gets up and waves the Syrian flag.

Reporter Kinana Allouche and Omran the boy famously exploited by western media, and president Obama, to sell war on Syria. pic.twitter.com/PymHuw8jow — Emmy (@JoliatJei) June 5, 2017



Journalist Kinana Allouche also shared a picture of Omran with the caption, “The child Omran, those who tried to shed Syrian blood misled the news that he was hit by the Syrian Arab Army. Here he now lives in the Syrian state with its army, its leader and its people.”

Watch the interview below:

Sources: Metro UK, Twitter, Ruptly TV



