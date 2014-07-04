The Weeknd and Selena Gomez rent out theatre for movie date

The Weeknd rented out a cinema in his native Toronto, Canada on Wednesday so he and girlfriend Selena Gomez could enjoy a movie date in complete privacy.

The Can’t Feel My Face hitmaker reunited with Selena in his hometown after wrapping up the European leg of his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour on Tuesday, and he pulled out all the stops to make the get-together magical.

He reportedly asked an assistant to book all the tickets for a 9.45pm screening of comedian-turned-filmmaker Jordan Peele’s horror film Get Out.

According to etalk.ca, Selena didn’t hide her affection for her man as they made their way to their seats in the empty theatre, where they snacked on popcorn and sipped on gin and tonic cocktails.

“She was super cute with him… arms around his neck,” an eyewitness told the Canadian entertainment news outlet.

Selena is no stranger to quiet nights out in empty movie theatres – her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber also rented out a Canadian cinema while they were dating back in 2011. He shut down a picture house at the SilverCity Polo Park in Manitoba, Ontario for a private showing of Hugh Jackman’s film Real Steel.

The pop stars split for good in 2014 after a four-year on/off relationship, but Justin has apparently been unable to let Selena go after taking aim at her new boyfriend in a series of mocking social media posts in recent weeks.

Selena and The Weeknd first went public with their romance in January, when they were spotted kissing after a dinner date in Beverly Hills, California.

They then took a trip to Florence, Italy together and relaxed on a private yacht off the coast of California in early February, before the singer/actress flew out to Amsterdam, the Netherlands, late last month to cheer on The Weeknd on tour.

