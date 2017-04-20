This 3-year-old boy answered people’s random questions online – and pretty much blew their minds

Sometimes, kids just seem to have a better handle on reality than grown-ups do…

At least, three-year-old Caleb Clark does. The tot dropped some pretty incredible truth-bombs during a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything).

And here is the dad and the genius behind this AMA. I spoke to them for an article here: https://t.co/cP5YOpZGLA pic.twitter.com/xDVSHpqN0d — Kassy Cho (@kassyapple) April 19, 2017

This after his dad Matthew Clark stumbled upon a thread of Reddit AMAs, and noticed that some were just answered by regular people.

“I’m pretty simple, but I knew Caleb would have some fun answers,” he told BuzzFeed News.

Matthew then decided to post an AMA and have Caleb answer any questions people might have on, well, pretty anything at all.

“Since he acts like he knows it all already, I figured a few people would get a kick out of his answers,” Matthew said.

So he posted the AMA:

Soon questions began pouring in. And Caleb answered them.

Some even asked him for recipe advice:

And his political insight:

