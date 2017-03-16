This brave woman fought off her attacker – and her smartwatch tracked the whole fight!

The man lay in wait for a woman on her own in a public toilet in Seattle in the US.

When jogger Kelly Herron entered the bathroom he attacked her but he clearly wasn’t expecting the fight she gave him – and Kelly’s fitness tracker recorded her every move during the fight for her life.

“Not today, mother f***ker!” are the words she said she was screaming throughout the struggle with the perpetrator.

She wrote on her Instagram page that she was on the fourth mile (6 km) of her 10 mile (16 km) run when she decided to use the public toilet at Seattle’s Golden Gardens Park.

As soon as she walked in, she noticed a man standing in one of the cubicles. He then charged at her and threw her to the ground – which is when she decided to fight back.

Fortunately for Kelly, she’d taken self-defence classes just a few weeks before and used all she learnt to defend herself against her assailant.

Speaking to ABC news, she said, “All those little things I learnt in my life – how to punch – everything came back to me. I started to feel like I was going to lose consciousness but I got another surge of adrenaline and I reached for the door and was able to get out.”

The man has since been arrested.

Source: ABC, Instagram

