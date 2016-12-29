This couple called it quits after 24 years together – and threw a divorce PARTY

No hard feelings here.

After two kids and more than two decades together, Michelle Mahoney and Jeff Becerra decided to call time on their marriage.

And the parents took their amicable split a step further by, wait for it, having a divorce party.

“My parents’ divorce became official today so they had a divorce party,” Emma Becerra tweeted a few days ago.



The unusual celebration was a catered affair, complete with champagne and dancing.

“I was with my ex for 24 years and we know how to throw a great party,” Michelle told BuzzFeed News.

“We wanted to divide what we had built together fairly and to keep family first. We felt that we did that and we felt that was a reason to celebrate,” said Michelle, who shares daughters Rylie (20) and Emma (18) with her ex-husband.

Emma’s tweet has since gone viral, garnering more than 53 000 retweets and over 167 000 likes.

“I want to get married just to get divorced now, you’re really inspiring people 👏🏼❤️✊🏼” commented @TheLizzieAllan.



What was supposed to be light banter took an unexpected turn when Emma replied to @TheLizzieAllan’s comment.

“couldn’t have done it without you! get it because you are the reason they broke up.”



“Anyone going to answer this question?” @mmcclain16 asked on everybody’s behalf.

We’re confused too.

