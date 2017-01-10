This couple will pay someone to travel the world with them – there’s just one catch

Do you dream of experiencing exotic destinations and interesting cultures? Then you might be the person this couple will take with them on their travels.

Derek and M’Kenzie Tillotson, from the state of Utah in America, want someone to accompany them on an exciting year-long tour that will take in Iceland, Scandinavian countries, European destinations such as France, Poland and Spain, as well as Turkey, the East, New Zealand and Hawaii.

Read more: Someone is following this Instagram travel blogger all over the world and perfectly mimicking her photos

They will pay for the successful applicant’s travel costs, food and accommodation and even pay him or her a monthly salary of about R16 500 to R20 600 – but the applicant will have to look after their three children, Porter, Beckett and Wren.

“We’re looking for somebody who’s going to love our children as much as we do,” mom M’Kenzie said on the family’s Facebook page.

The children are still young, with Porter in creche and Becket a pre-schooler.

Bride becomes an internet sensation after going on honeymoon WITHOUT her new husband

The successful applicant won’t be just any adventurous traveller, but someone who can home school the children and knows how to look after children.

Applications closed on 8 January and the couple were overwhelmed by the response to their advert. They have received thousands of emails and now have the difficult task of finding someone suitable to go on their adventure with them.

See the advert for the post here: