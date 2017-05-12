This cute Facebook feature is BACK!

It was available in 2016 and suddenly disappeared. But it’s back again – and Fabebook users are loving it!

Of course we’re talking about that beautiful purple flower that surfaced between the different emoticons on Friday.

According to reports, it’s only available in countries where Sunday, May 14, is celebrated. It is described as “grateful” and “thankful” on the web and the app itself.

Just loving this new Facebook “Flower” emoticon so much! Hahaha! Hope it stays for good.Such a cutie😘#NewEmoticon #flowers #mothersday pic.twitter.com/FNU94Ryr2w — Andrei Valencia (@iamalbertp08) May 12, 2017

The purple flower is expected to disappear again after Mother’s Day, but we think it’s cute enough to stay. After all, there are so many things for which you can feel grateful. . .

Sources: Metro UK. The Verge.