This girl smuggled her sick granny’s dog into hospital for a special surprise!

The award for best granddaughter in the world has to go to Shelby Hennick, who snuck her granny’s beloved dog into her hospital room to brighten up her stay.

The 21-year-old veterinary technician from Santa Maria, California, took her grandmother Dona’s dog, wrapped it in a blanket and smuggled it into the hospital.

My grandma is in the hospital right now and wanted to see her dog. So I made it look like I was carrying a baby and we made it 😂❤ pic.twitter.com/oKxNBlJEEL — Shelbae (@HennickShelby) June 11, 2017



After a terrible reaction to medication nearly left Dona paralysed, Shelby knew she had to do something that would make her stay in hospital more endurable.

So she decided to dog-nap her granny’s pet of 13 years.

“She was unable to walk for two days and would fall over… Unfortunately, my grandpa is hard of hearing so he wouldn’t know she had fallen until hours went by and she was on the floor,” she told Metro.co.uk.

“She got her dog, Patsy, when she was only a couple weeks old, she had to be bottle fed and fit in the palm of her hand.

“She’s had her for about 13 years now so it’s a pretty strong bond between the two!”

She shared pictures of the special visit on Twitter and it quickly went viral, garnering more than 500 000 ‘likes’ and 125 000 re-tweets.

Users took kindly to the granddaughter’s gesture, with one sharing their experience at doggy-smuggling.





Did the same thing for my grandpa when he was in the hospital but ours wasn’t as easy to sneak in 😂 pic.twitter.com/g4aBfQ2BVL — micah 🌸 (@micah0510) June 12, 2017

Shelby admitted she was nearly caught red-handed with her prohibited parcel.

“Patsy was quiet the whole time, she actually kept licking my arm. I’m pretty sure one of the nurses had her suspicion but she walked away! Thank god!”

But Dona and Patsy’s reaction upon seeing each other made the risk worth the while.

“My sister had a baby about a year ago so I think my grandma thought it was him because when I walked in she went ‘Oh, you brought the baby’ and then I put Patsy down on her lap and she was so surprised! Patsy kept crying and couldn’t get close enough.

“I was really happy we were able to pull it off, and I’m sure it made her day.”

