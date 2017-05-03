This Oscar-winning actor was ‘refused access’ to Rihanna’s Met Gala after party

It seems even winning an Oscar can’t get you into RiRi’s post-Met Gala shindig!

After the star-studded event in New York on Monday, Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshaw set off for 1 Oak nightclub, where the likes of Kate Hudson, Mary J Blige, Diplo, Rita Ora, Katy Perry and Halle Berry were already partying it up.

But the 35-year-old was seen waiting in the queue with his cellphone in hand looking rather agitated as he was denied entry.

“The club was incredibly overcrowded so the door staff were having to turn lots of people away on the night,”

a source told MailOnline.

But the UK-born actor, who earned his golden statuette for his portrayal of Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything, was apparently not impressed.

But it seems his wife was undeterred. Rihanna’s afterparty was so sought-after that Hannah tried to get in again with friend Tom Sturridge about 30 minutes after her initial failed attempt, before being turned away by the doorman once more.

Maybe next time, eh Eddy?

Sources: The Daily Mail, Perez Hilton, News.com