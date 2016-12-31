This video of a Joburg schoolboy asking a girl to his matric dance will melt your heart

“This is how you ask a beautiful lady out!”

It definitely is, Thulasizwe Dambuza!

The 18-year-old learner from Mondeor High School in Johannesburg gave us all the feels with his romantic “proposal” to fellow learner Nicole Ludick.

The charming young lad got a friend to film the moment he went down on bended knee and presented a blushing Nicole with a lovely bouquet of flowers.



Amid cheers from their classmates how could Nicole say anything other than yes?

“We’re close friends,” Sizwe, as his friends call him, told YOU. “She’s the sweetest and kindest angel and there’s no one I’d rather go with.”

The dance is set to take place on 3 December in Germiston and Sizwe has big plans for his lovely date.

“The matric dance is for making her feel special,” he said. “I might take her told Gold Reef City [theme park] during the day and then get her pampered at a spa or something.”

Lucky Nicole!

