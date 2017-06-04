This woman creates exquisite mini-wedding cakes – and they last FOREVER

You spend months planning your wedding and finally, the day arrives – but what took weeks to plan is over in a flash and often all you’re left with are pictures and memories of your big day.

One ‘baker’ is ensuring you have more than just sweet recollections of your special day: she creates mini replicas of wedding cakes and has every detail down to the tee.

Mother-of-three Anne, from Virginia, heads a business called Earthly Grace, where she creates the cutest little duplications of original wedding cakes – and we swear they look yummy enough to eat!

Unfortunately, they’re not edible. Anne creates the little pieces of perfection with chalk pastels, acrylic paint, silver leaf and jewellery wire.

“All ornaments will stand independently so that you can also display your treasure on a shelf,” she tells Metro, adding that each cake is typically 7 – 10 cm high.

While you might not be able to tuck into a slice, you’re more than welcome to feast your eyes on her creations:

I love how elegant this cake is and yet there is a bit of whimsy with the custom cake topper. If you would like your cake sculpted in clay visit my site to see more details. The link is in my bio. It is a perfect way to bring a memory back to life and have forever. A post shared by Earthly Grace (@earthly.grace.treasures) on May 11, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

I would have to say that this might be the most unique mini cake I have created today. How cool is my Job!!!! I spend my time playing with clay recreating memories of when a couple starts their journey together. Bringing what was once a memory back to life and preserving it for forever! If you would like to have a mini memory to last a lifetime please visit my site, the link is in my bio, to submit your images. A post shared by Earthly Grace (@earthly.grace.treasures) on Feb 27, 2017 at 9:15am PST

Can you find the tiny raspberries? This mini is finished and on it’s way to it’s new home. I know it is silly but I am always a bit sad to ship my minis. I spend so much time working on every little detail that each one is special to me. With that said, I am so excited for the recipients to see there mini memories. If you would like to preserve the memory of your cake visit the link in my bio to request your quote today. A post shared by Earthly Grace (@earthly.grace.treasures) on Feb 13, 2017 at 3:36am PST

Cupcakes, cupcakes and more cupcakes! I am obsessed with the cake on the top of this tower. Happy Sunday everyone! A post shared by Earthly Grace (@earthly.grace.treasures) on Oct 16, 2016 at 7:42am PDT

I am in love with this rustic cake. The lovely Bride who ordered this mini was wondering is October too early to put up her Christmas tree? Thankfully her mini cake can stand on its own and will look lovely on a shelf or curio in her house. A post shared by Earthly Grace (@earthly.grace.treasures) on Oct 4, 2016 at 4:59am PDT



