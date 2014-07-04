Tips for beating time zone tiredness

Whether you are a first-time adventurer or frequent flyer you are likely to experience the phenomenon of jet lag at some point.

But sleeplessness doesn’t have to be part in parcel with any trip away, as there are several ways travellers can minimise the effects of a long journey.

Travel Expert and TV presenter Sabrina Chakici advises preparing a whole day prior to take-off.

“Try and get a good night’s rest before travelling so that you don’t stress out too much about sleeping on the plane and allow plenty of time for getting to the airport so you can comfortably start your journey,” she told Cover Media.

Sabrina recommends travellers schedule suitable times to eat and sleep before any journey, to best align with the time in your destination, and to avoid consuming caffeinated drinks in order optimise rest time.

And she always ensures her travel case is packed with cosy essentials that can be easily accessed during a voyage.

“I swear by flight socks and I always take a good neck support pillow with me,” she shared. “Dress comfy and in layers, you never know if the plane will be too hot or cold so prepare for both cases.”

Sabrina is also adamant that flyers do their best to avoid succumbing to jet lag once they reach a destination. Her best trick for combatting drowsiness when adapting to a new time zone is to go for a leisurely walk as soon as she’s touched down.

“When you sleep and even more importantly when you eat your meals needs to be in keeping with the schedule of that country, even if it does mean staying up for a long time on the first day, it will all be worth it on the other side!” she added. “No matter how tired you feel, try and resist the urge to nap and instead get out and explore during the day and go to bed in the evening.”

