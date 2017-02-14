Tropical storm headed to SA: what you need to know

A tropical storm brewing over the sea will bring heavy rains over regions in the north east of the country.

The storm, which is moving over the Indian Ocean and has been named Dineo, is expected to develop into a tropical cyclone. According to a statement issued by the South African Weather Service on Tuesday, the wind will blow at between 118 and 165 km/h by Wednesday morning.



DINEO expected 2 reach Tropical Cyclone Stage, further intensification is expected & storm 2 reach Intense Tropical Cyclone midday Wednesday pic.twitter.com/0H66I6L6KS — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 14, 2017

The storm will reportedly only grow stronger after that.

By Wednesday winds of between 166 and 212 km/h are expected and by Wednesday night the storm will reach parts of South Africa and Mozambique.

“South Africa will only start to experience the rain from this tropical system on Thursday over the Lowveld, spreading westwards by Friday,” the SA Weather Service said in a statement.

Read more: 21 unbelievable photos and videos of Joburg’s flash floods

Inhambane in the south of Mozambique will also experience the heavy rains. Parts of the Kruger National Park will also be affected by the severe weather conditions, which may lead to flooding. But the area will not be affected as badly as the south of Mozambique, said the statement.

According to the weather service it hasn’t yet been determined when exactly the storm will hit South African shores and how bad it will be. But the Ehlanzeni region of Mpumalanga and the Vhembe region of Limpopo are expected to be hit, as well as other parts of Limpopo.

The storm will only develop into a tropical cyclone when it reaches land.

“A tropical cyclone would be associated with extremely powerful, destructive winds, as well as marked storm surge along the coast.”

According to the statement the weather service will monitor the storm and issue regular alerts on its movements. People are encouraged to pay close attention to weather reports.

The central, south eastern and eastern parts of South Africa can also expect widespread thunder showers by Tuesday afternoon.

The south eastern parts of Mpumalanga as well as northern regions of Kwa-Zulu Natal can also expect heavy rains on Tuesday.