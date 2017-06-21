Tumi Morake and Martin Bester join forces on Jacaranda FM’s new breakfast show

Jacaranda FM has officially launched their brand-new breakfast show!

New hosts Martin Bester and Tumi Morake were live on air for the first time today.

Breakfast with Martin Bester and Tumi Morake is set to bring “a mix of personality and edge to radio”, the station said in a statement.

The Afrikaans singer and award-winning comedian said they couldn’t wait to get going.

“It’s a really exciting challenge – brand new, cutting-edge stuff. We’ve got a great team and I’m a fan of each player, especially Tumi,” Martin said.

“I love her energy and sense of humour and the fact that she calls it as it is. Also, it’s a huge honour to have breakfast with the most influential, hardworking audience in the country and we can’t wait to get on air!”

Tumi said that this is a career-defining moment for her and although this is a daunting experience, she is very excited.

“I have already learnt so much from Martin and the team is so dynamic,” the TV host and actress said. “This is a golden opportunity for me to work with one of the best radio presenters in South Africa and to also be his groupie when he sings!”

Jacaranda FM’s GM, Kevin Fine, says Martin and Tumi are at the top of their respective games and make the perfect combination for a brand-new show.

“The audience will quickly fall in love with them.”

Programme manager, Gavin Meiring, believes that this team is going to define breakfast radio in South Africa.

“Martin Bester has a great understanding of Breakfast radio, and teaming him up with a talent of Tumi Morake’s caliber will be sensational.”

Breakfast with Martin Bester & Tumi Morake will hit the airwaves on 3 July 2017, between 6 and 9 am, with more than a quarter of a million rand up for grabs in the first week of the show.