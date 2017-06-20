Two women jailed after brutally torturing pensioner for four hours

Two women have been sent to prison for tormenting a frail, elderly man for hours.

Megan Stafford (28) and Amy Squires (27) left their 78-year-old victim unconscious in a pool of blood while they slept on his couch after drinking all the alcohol in the house.

The friends, from Ashton-under-Lyne in England, broke into their victim’s house in the early hours of the morning of 30 October 2016.

At around 4 am their victim was woken by the noise they were making and proceeded to inspect what was happening in his home.

He came across Stafford and Squires going through his belongings in the living room.

When he asked what they were doing the pair immediately started attacking the elderly man.

They pushed him to the floor and started kicking and beating him.

Using a knife she’d found in the kitchen, Squires stabbed him in the neck while Stafford stole his money and watch.

Each of them then took turns trying to suffocate him.

The 78-year-old, who has impaired mobility, begged them to call the ambulance but they refused and pulled his phone out of the wall socket.

At the end of the four-hour ordeal they knocked him unconscious using a statue and fell asleep on their victim’s couch while he lay in a pool of blood.

The women had consumed all the alcohol in the house before the attack.

When the man regained consciousness the women were still asleep. Using a walking stick and crutch, he managed to make it outside and signal for help.

He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since made a full recovery.

After arriving at the scene, the police found the women still passed out and arrested them.

“How anyone could carry out such a horrific attack on a defenceless elderly man is incomprehensible. It’s utterly sickening,” said Great Manchester Police Detective Chief Inspector Richard Ennis.

“They brutally tortured him despite him screaming and pleading for them to stop.

“They had every intention of killing him and even took enjoyment out of telling him they’d do so. He truly believed he’d die there lying on the floor.”

The women were each sentenced to 13-and-a-half years in prison.

Sources: mirror.co.uk, manchestereveningnews.co.uk