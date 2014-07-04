Tyga moves out of Kylie Jenner’s home amid split rumours – report

Rapper Tyga has reportedly found himself a Hollywood Hills bachelor pad after moving out of girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s home.

The Rack City hitmaker lived with the 19-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in her $6 million (£4.8 million) Hidden Hills, California mansion for 10 months before recently deciding to leave.

“Tyga moved out,” an insider tells Us Weekly magazine, noting he is now living 38 km away from Kylie’s San Fernando Valley home.

On Monday rumours emerged suggesting Tyga and Kylie, who have been dating on and off since 2014, had split, but sources insist Tyga’s decision to move to the Hollywood Hills doesn’t mean he and Kylie are no longer an item.

“They’re not broken up,” another insider says, “They’re just not spending as much time together.”

Apparently Kylie still deeply loves the 27-year-old, despite their decision to take some space.

“Tyga does really make Kylie happy, and when they break up it makes Kylie super sad,” the source continues. “He’s her first big love and they still speak every day.”

Kylie and Tyga took a break from each other last May and during their romantic hiatus, the lip kit makeup maven briefly dated hip-hop producer PartyNextDoor.

“I just needed to see what it was like not being with him (Tyga),” she told Complex magazine of her fling with the Canadian musician in October. “We (she and Tyga) realised that wasn’t what we wanted.”

Whether or not they continue to romance each other, Kylie and Tyga will likely remain linked for the rest of their lives due to their unique family ties. Blac Chyna, the mother of Tyga’s son King Cairo, recently had a baby with Kylie’s older half-brother Rob Kardashian.

