Van Breda State witness: ‘Blood ran down the stairs like a waterfall’

The blood flowed “like a waterfall” from the top floor when Teresa van Breda’s body was moved so that rescuers could get to her 16-year-old daughter, Marli.

Former paramedic Christiaan Koegelenberg testified in the Cape Town High Court on Tuesday about what he and his colleague saw when they arrived at the Van Breda residence on the De Zalze estate, the morning of January 27, 2015.

“When we got there, the policeman showed us what was going on. He took us into the house at number 12 [Goske Street]. He told us to go look at what was going on because everything ‘was deurmekaar’,” he said.

He added that when 55-year-old Teresa’s body was moved, “blood ran down the stairs like a waterfall”.

“One of the patients was sitting outside by the door holding a dog,” he said.

They carried her to the ambulance and took her to Stellenbosch Mediclinic where she was left in a doctor's care. "This was one of the worst incidents I had ever seen in my 39 years experience," testified Christiaan. When speaking to outside the court, after his testimony, Christiaan said that Marli would have died if it was not for him and his colleague.