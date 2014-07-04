Vanessa Hudgens: ‘Eating fats helps keep me thin’

Actress Vanessa Hudgens relies on eating foods with a high-fat content to keep her slim and fit.

The pretty brunette gained 20 pounds to play a pregnant teenager in 2013 drama Gimme Shelter, but quickly lost the weight thanks to a committed diet – and an avocado a day.

“I need high fats,” Vanessa shares in the May issue of Women’s Health magazine. “If I’m not getting enough, my body holds on to calories. We’ve been trained to think that fats are bad, but they’re so good – a source of energy and sustenance that keeps you going through the day. That’s the only way I can not eat carbs.”

The star adds, “Since I got back to eating like this the last month or so, I’ve lost 10 pounds. That’s a lot for my height.”

Don’t be fooled by her size – petite Vanessa is strong and resilient when it comes to intense cardio exercise.

“I’m really competitive when it comes to fitness; I like being around people so I can compete,” she shares, noting group fitness classes like SoulCycle has become a twice-a-week fix – and one of her favourite things to do. “Put me on a bike in a room with loud music, and I’m happy. It’s like dancing without the stress of worrying if you look good.”

Vanessa does not feign modesty about the physical gains she makes through her regular exercise routine – she likes to show off her fit body at the gym by foregoing T-shirts in favour of sports bras.

“I don’t like to wear T-shirts when I work out because it’s better motivation when I can see my body,” she explains.

When she is not kicking butt in a cycling class, Vanessa prefers to stretch out by doing Pilates or yoga, exercise practices she considers “therapy”.

