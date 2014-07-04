Victoria Beckham creates Target line for bargain hunters
Victoria Beckham is excited average women and mums will be able to afford her new Target store designs.
The VBxTarget collection is a 200-piece line that debuts in the U.S. stores on 9 April (17), with prices ranging from $20 (R 255) to $70 (R 895) for women’s items, and $6 (R 80) to $30 (R 380) for creations for girls, toddlers and babies.
With a typical Victoria Beckham dress retailing for more than $1000 (R 12 800), the new collection marks a big leap into affordable fashion for the pop star-turned-designer.
Launching the line in Manhattan on Wednesday, Victoria told WomensWearDaily: “I wanted to do a collection for a woman who doesn’t want to pay so much.”
She is also thrilled to be offering matching mummy-and-me dresses in the line, including one in black with a white collar and rabbit designs on each collar’s point.
“It was about celebrating my relationship with Harper,” Victoria smiles.
Five-year-old Harper, Victoria’s fourth child and first daughter with husband David Beckham, proved a huge inspiration for the collection in several ways.
“It’s about the things we did, like press flowers,” added the fashionista, highlighting a clear raincoat with black edging and see-through pockets containing pieces made to look like flower petals.
Victoria insists that children know at a young age what they like to wear, and her daughter is clearly no exception.
“Kids want to be comfortable,” she adds. “I’ve taken everything I learned as a mum and put it into the collection.”
There are also some nods to Victoria’s British background, including fabric featuring a teapot design and dresses made of a painted English floral print. She has also included some fun references to her grown-up collections, including a personal favourite, scalloped edges, and plenty of bumblebees – a favourite creature feature of the designer.
The only problem Victoria had with the collection was keeping the price down: “We went back and forth about how to make that work within the cost constraints,” she says.
The entire Target line will also be available on Victoria’s own website.
